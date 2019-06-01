Amit Shah Takes Charge as Union Home Minister, to Chair First Meeting Today

: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA. The debutant home minister will hold the first meeting at 4pm on Saturday.Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. Shah is set to meet all officers home secretary onwards to take stock of way ahead​ and familiarise himself with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge on Saturday.