Amit Shah, Undergoing Covid-19 Treatment, Tests Negative; to Remain in Home Isolation for Few More Days

File photo of home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

The Union Home Minister also thanked the doctors and medical staff at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram who treated him.

  Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Shah, 55, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said he will remain in home isolation for a few more days on doctors' advice. He also thanked his well-wishers who prayed for his well-being.

Shah also thanked the doctors and medical staff at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram who treated him.

On August 2, Shah said on Twitter that he had tested positive.

