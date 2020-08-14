Amit Shah, Undergoing Covid-19 Treatment, Tests Negative; to Remain in Home Isolation for Few More Days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Shah, 55, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said he will remain in home isolation for a few more days on doctors' advice. He also thanked his well-wishers who prayed for his well-being.

Shah also thanked the doctors and medical staff at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram who treated him.

कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने में मेरी मदद करने वाले और मेरा उपचार करने वाले मेदांता अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टर्स व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का भी आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। @medanta — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

On August 2, Shah said on Twitter that he had tested positive.