Amit Shah to Address First Mega Meet as Minister of Cooperation, 8 Crore to Join Virtually

In his first address to the cooperative sector as minister in-charge for the Ministry of Cooperation, Amit Shah will speak to 8 crore members of various cooperative societies across the country on Saturday.

The Sehkarita Sammelan, or the national cooperative conference, will see 2,000 people attend in person while 8 crore will join virtually at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

“This will be the first event which will showcase PM’s and Ministry of Cooperation vision for the cooperative sector," an officer dealing with the event told News18.

Home minister Amit Shah took on the role of Minister of Cooperation in the cabinet reshuffle earlier this year. While the department of cooperatives was under the agriculture ministry so far, it was turned into a separate ministry with Shah in-charge. Kerala-cadre officer Devendra Kumar Singh was appointed ministry secretary on Wednesday.

The Sehkarita Sammelan, which is being steered by organisations like Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), will be the first opportunity where the members of cooperatives will hear from the minister directly about plans the government has for the sector.

IFFCO in a statement said that the initiative will be the first step towards ensuring prosperity for the cooperative sector.

Soon after taking over as Minister of Cooperation, Shah had met representatives of various cooperatives and tweeted, “Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered."

The Ministry of Cooperation is mandated to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country, as per a statement released through the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The Sehkari Sammelan could touch upon issues of ease of doing business for cooperatives by streamlining processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS). The role of cooperatives in improving rural economy is another area that could be highlighted. In the backdrop of farmers’ agitation, Shah is likely to underline the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to farmers and their well-being.

