Amit Shah to Chair Meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Chandigarh on Sep 20

The grouping comprises states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan besides union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Amit Shah to Chair Meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Chandigarh on Sep 20
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here on September 20.

The grouping comprises states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan besides union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Haryana chief minister is the vice-chairman and host of the meeting.

Chief ministers from the member states, along two ministers each; administrators of union territories, chief secretaries and senior officials would attend the meeting, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The meeting of the zonal council was last held in Chandigarh on May 12, 2017.

Five zonal councils were set up in 1957 under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The Union home minister is the chairman of each of these five councils.

The chief minister of the host state is the vice-chairman.

Two more ministers from each state are nominated to the council by the governor.

"The councils take up issues involving the Centre and states or one/many states falling in the zone. The zonal councils, thus, provide a forum for resolving disputes," the official release said.

The zonal councils discuss a broad range of issues, including boundary disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters such as roads, transport, industries, water and power besides matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport.

