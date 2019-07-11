Take the pledge to vote

Amit Shah to Chair Meeting on Goa's Mining Crisis Today, Pramod Sawant to Attend

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (Image : PTI)
Panaji: BJP chief Amit Shah would chair a meeting on the issue of Goa's mining crisis in New Delhi on Friday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the mining portfolio, would attend the meeting.

"Sawant will attend a high-level meeting on Goa mining to be chaired by Amit Shah along with Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi at New Delhi on Friday at 4:00 PM," a statement released here by Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The state Advocate General Devidas Pangam will also be present for the meeting.

Sawant had raised the issue during the recent meeting of NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

