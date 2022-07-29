Amit Shah to Inaugurate Conference on Drug Trafficking, National Security in Chandigarh on July 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day’s visit to union territory Chandigarh on Saturday, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate a national conference on drug trafficking and national security, officials said. After the conference, Shah will meet with the Chief Ministers, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator, the J&K Lt Governor, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

In the evening, Shah will attend a function at Mauli Jagran pertaining to the inauguration of three government school buildings. Later, after a dinner at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, he will attend ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ events at Sukhna Lake before leaving for New Delhi. Besides Shah, the three-hour-long national conference will be addressed by Punjab Governor-cum Chandigarh UT Administrator, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, the officials said.

A presentation on the occasion will also be given by the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the drug scenario in the northern region. Duirng this visit, the minister will also lay the foundation stone of the multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, they added.

The Saturday visit is the home minister’s second visit to Chandigarh within the past four months. On his previous visit to Chandigarh on March 27, Shah had inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones of several projects. The projects that were inaugurated then included the Integrated Command and Control Centre, a new office building for Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park. He had also laid the foundation stones of a college hostel block and a bus depot-cum-workshop, along with inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police.

