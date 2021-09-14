Amit Shah to Inaugurate Longest Bridge in Andamans by September-end: NHIDCL

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by September-end and inaugurate the longest bridge in the archipelago, the NHIDCL said on Tuesday. The 1.45-km-long Humfrey Strait Bridge connecting South and Middle Andaman between Gandhi and Uttara ferry ghats was constructed by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at a cost of Rs 202 crore within two years, its DGM Sunil said.

Despite COVID-induced restrictions, steady progress in the execution of the project was made in the last few months and over 99 per cent of the work has been completed, he said. "It is the longest bridge in the Union territory. The trial runs of vehicles will be done in the coming days after which the NHIDCL will announce the completion of the project for its formal launch," the official added.

