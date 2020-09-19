Amit Shah to Join Lok Sabha Proceedings Today after Recovery from Covid-19

Two days after he was discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) followed by a complete medical check-up to ensure his post Covid-19 recovery, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to join the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Saturday during the Lok Sabha proceedings.

As his name is mentioned in the revised list of Business of the Lok Sabha for Saturday, it seems Shah would join the lower house to move the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 for its passage. The Lok Sabha will meet at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Shah's name is mentioned in the legislative business list to press for the Bill which provides establishment and declare an institution to be known as the National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance to facilitate and promote studies and research and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields.

The Minister's name is also listed for the move of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 for its consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to establish and declare an institution to be known as the Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance and to provide for its incorporation and matters connected.

Shah was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday evening, four days after being admitted there for a complete medical check-up.

On September 13, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for a complete check-up ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This was the third time he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Shah had been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month. On August 2, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Home Minister was discharged on August 14 after testing negative.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid treatment after he complained of fatigue and bodyache. He recovered on August 29 and was discharged.