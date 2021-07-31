Amit Shah to Lay Foundation of ‘Vindhya Dham Corridor’ Project in UP on Aug 1

Located in the Vindhya hills on the banks of the holy Ganga river, Vindhya Dham is already a famous religious and tourist destination in Uttar Pradesh. With Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi planning to develop the ‘Vindhya Dham Corridor’ here, the developments done under the project are only going to enhance the beauty of the enchanting place.

The tourism department has already prepared an action plan of Rs 140 crore for the development of the same. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the project in the presence of the CM on August 1. He will also inaugurate some of the completed projects of the State government.

According to the action plan prepared for the development of Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Corridor, construction of temple park, parikrama path, strengthening and beautification of road and main gate, construction of facade treatment of temple streets, roads leading to Maa Vindhyavasini temple, strengthening and construction of connecting access roads, construction of parking, shopping centres and other passenger facilities in Vindhyachal Mela area will be done with the allocated budget.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the ropeway project along with laying the foundation stone for these development works.

In the Vindhya region, because of the establishment of Maa Ashtabhuja and Maa Kali Khoh temple in the mountain region, devotees had difficulty worshipping. Providing convenience to the devotees, the UP government constructed the ropeway worth Rs 13.14 crore. The 296-meter long ropeway located at Maa Ashtabhuja Temple takes it to a height of 47 meters. The167- meter ropeway at Maa Kalikhoh temple leads to a height of 37 meters.

Tourism is one of the most promising sectors in terms of providing employment at the local level. The work being done for the convenience and safety of tourists/devotees in Vindhya Dham will also increase employment opportunities at the local level. Local workers will get short-term employment in the construction works. Due to a better environment of convenience and security after beautification, employment opportunities will increase at a permanent level due to an increase in the number of pilgrims/tourists and their stay time.

The Vindhya region is a unique region rich in historical, spiritual, and natural heritage. Located in the mountain region, the historical fort buildings, caves, frescoes, rock shelters, ancient fossils, captivating wildlife, and flowing waterfalls naturally make this Dham mesmerising and beautiful.

One of the 51 Shaktipeeths of the country, Maa Vindhyavasini is the centre of faith of the Hindus not only of the country but across the world. It is believed that the existence of this Shaktipeeth is before the beginning of the creation and will remain there even after the catastrophe.

Devotees get the privilege of seeing the three forms of Jagatjanani Devi here. The vindhyachal Maa, situated on the ‘Trikona Yantra’, takes the form of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali and Mahasaraswati. Interestingly, Vindhyachal is the only place in the world where the entire deity of the Goddess is seen.

In Navratri, lakhs of devotees from all corners of the country come here to take the blessing of the Goddess. Vindhya region is also famous for ‘Kajali’, as ‘Kajala Devi’ is another name for Maa Vindhyavasini Devi. There is still a tradition of applying Kajal in the temple of Maa Vindhyavasini Devi after taking her blessings.

