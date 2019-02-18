English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah to Meet Uddhav Thackeray to Seal Poll Deal, Sena Sticks to CM Chair, Palghar Demand
While the BJP is keen to cut a deal with the Sena for the Lok Sabha elections, Sena is keen to ensure an alliance for the state elections, as well.
File photo of BJP Chief Amit Shah and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (News18)
Loading...
Mumbai: As talks between Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP chief Amit Shah reached final stages, some conditions put forth by the Sena appeared as possible hiccups for the BJP.
Among them is the demand for the chief minister's post. The Sena has insisted that irrespective of its performance, Maharashtra's chief minister should be from party.
It has also demanded the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, the bypoll for which was won by the BJP last year. The Sena, whose candidate lost by a thin margin, had reportedly felt betrayed by the victory.
The by-polls were necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga. His son Shrinivas had joined the Sena, claiming the BJP had ignored and insulted the Wanga family.
The BJP gave the bypoll ticket to Rajendra Gavit, who emerged winner.
If a deal is agreed upon, Shah, accompanied by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will visit Matoshree (Thackeray’s residence) on Monday evening. "It is not confirmed yet," a BJP source told CNN-News18.
"Shah and Fadnavis will come to Matoshree today (Monday) evening. The alliance announcement may take place. But talks are still on. They have agreed on a rotational term for the chief minister, but we want a full-term for our CM. They will have to agree to that. They have agreed to all other terms, including giving Palghar to us," a Sena leader told CNN-News18.
After a crucial party meeting last month, the Shiv Sena had announced that it will play the “big brother” in the alliance in Maharashtra.
During talks with the saffron party, it has put forth its interest to settle with the pre-1995 seat-sharing understanding.
The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had formed the Maharashtra government in 1995. The Sena had fielded 169 candidates of whom 73 were victorious, while the BJP had contested from 116 seats with wins in 65 of them. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats.
While the BJP is keen to cut a deal with the Sena for the Lok Sabha elections, Sena is keen to ensure an alliance for the state elections, as well.
The saffron party would have preferred to stay non-committal about assembly seat-sharing for now.
Keeping this in mind, the Sena has put forth the condition of returning to pre-1995 seat sharing understanding as the situation today has changed drastically since 1995.
In the 2014 state elections, while the BJP grabbed 122 seats, Sena won from 63 constituencies.
After playing hardball, the Sena is said have agreed to a 50-50 seat-sharing formula along with the chief minister’s chair, a condition which was considered impossible by the BJP till a fortnight ago.
“If Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister, then it will be Sena's chief minister in Maharashtra," a senior Shiv Sena leader had said a few days ago.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Among them is the demand for the chief minister's post. The Sena has insisted that irrespective of its performance, Maharashtra's chief minister should be from party.
It has also demanded the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, the bypoll for which was won by the BJP last year. The Sena, whose candidate lost by a thin margin, had reportedly felt betrayed by the victory.
The by-polls were necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga. His son Shrinivas had joined the Sena, claiming the BJP had ignored and insulted the Wanga family.
The BJP gave the bypoll ticket to Rajendra Gavit, who emerged winner.
If a deal is agreed upon, Shah, accompanied by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will visit Matoshree (Thackeray’s residence) on Monday evening. "It is not confirmed yet," a BJP source told CNN-News18.
"Shah and Fadnavis will come to Matoshree today (Monday) evening. The alliance announcement may take place. But talks are still on. They have agreed on a rotational term for the chief minister, but we want a full-term for our CM. They will have to agree to that. They have agreed to all other terms, including giving Palghar to us," a Sena leader told CNN-News18.
After a crucial party meeting last month, the Shiv Sena had announced that it will play the “big brother” in the alliance in Maharashtra.
During talks with the saffron party, it has put forth its interest to settle with the pre-1995 seat-sharing understanding.
The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had formed the Maharashtra government in 1995. The Sena had fielded 169 candidates of whom 73 were victorious, while the BJP had contested from 116 seats with wins in 65 of them. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats.
While the BJP is keen to cut a deal with the Sena for the Lok Sabha elections, Sena is keen to ensure an alliance for the state elections, as well.
The saffron party would have preferred to stay non-committal about assembly seat-sharing for now.
Keeping this in mind, the Sena has put forth the condition of returning to pre-1995 seat sharing understanding as the situation today has changed drastically since 1995.
In the 2014 state elections, while the BJP grabbed 122 seats, Sena won from 63 constituencies.
After playing hardball, the Sena is said have agreed to a 50-50 seat-sharing formula along with the chief minister’s chair, a condition which was considered impossible by the BJP till a fortnight ago.
“If Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister, then it will be Sena's chief minister in Maharashtra," a senior Shiv Sena leader had said a few days ago.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger: Perks of Being an Oscar 2019 Nominee
- Zombie are Coming: PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 to Arrive on February 19
- Government to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Every 25 Km in India
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results