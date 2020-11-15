News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Amit Shah to Visit Chennai on November 21, Meet CM K Palaniswami, Says TN BJP Chief

File photo of Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said on Sunday that Home Minister Amit Shah's visit will enthuse the party cadres in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chennai on November 21 and meet with Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said on Sunday.

Murugan said that Shah's visit will enthuse the party cadres here.

According to Murugan, maintaining social distance, Shah will be given a rousing reception at the airport here by BJP leaders and workers. Shah will also meet state party officials.


