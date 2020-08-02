Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on the advice of doctors.

Announcing his test result on Twitter, 55-year-old Shah said he was swabbed for the novel coronavirus after he presented initial symptoms.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

“My health is fine, but am being admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. Requests all those who came in contact with me these last few days to self-isolate and get themselves tested,” Amit Shah said.

The home minister’s request to self-isolate would likely apply to Union ministers who attended last Wednesday’s cabinet meeting and officials from the home ministry, including Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Sources said Bhalla has isolated himself and will be tested soon.

A flurry of wishes poured in for Amit Shah minutes after his tweets with leaders wishing him a speedy recovery.

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है। आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

Just got to know that Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji is down with #COVID, wishing him swift recovery & well being. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 2, 2020

India recorded 55,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday as the total cases crossed the 17 lakh mark. As many as 853 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Leaders from the opposition, too, extended ‘get well soon’ messages to Amit Shah.

“Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahJi being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!” West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said.

Also Watch Impact of COVID-19 Will Be Felt for Decades, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: “Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case.”

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.