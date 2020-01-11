Take the pledge to vote

Amit Shah Unveils 5.5 Lakh Letters Written to PM by Ahmedabad Residents Supporting CAA

The BJP had promised to enact the CAA in its manifesto, said the Union Home Minister, asking why the Congress did not oppose it then.

Updated:January 11, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled over 5.5 lakh postcards written by Ahmedabad residents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The postcards were stacked on the dais as Shah addressed a gathering of BJP workers who formed letters 'CAA' in front of him.

"It is not just words but a letter of thanks written from the heart. Our public outreach programme is a reply to the lies being spread against the CAA," Shah said addressing BJP workers from his former Assembly constituency Naranpura.

The BJP had promised to enact the CAA in its manifesto, he said, asking why the Congress did not oppose it then.

Saying that Modi, by bringing in the CAA, granted "human rights to lakhs of people", Shah asked why the opposition was against it.

He challenged "Rahul Baba" (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal to show if any provision of the CAA took away the citizenship of Indian Muslims.

"There is no such provision. Lakhs and crores of people have come to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh to save their religion, their self-respect, to save themselves. Where else will they go?" he asked.

