Amit Shah Unveils New Insignia for CRPF's VIP Security Wing
The home minister unveiled the logo during an event, where he laid the foundation for raising a new headquarters building for the CRPF.
Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Shimla.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a new insignia for the CRPF's VIP security wing that protects 59 high-risk dignitaries, including members of the Gandhi family and a host of Union ministers.
The logo — with a "Garuda", sword and shield — will give a distinct identity to the unit, Shah said.
The home minister unveiled the logo during an event, where he laid the foundation for raising a new headquarters building for the CRPF. The VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was raised in 2014 and has four battalions, comprising about 4,000 personnel.
The insignia will bear the motto of the force — "Always, Aware, Alert". Of the 59 protectees under this unit, 15 are under the top category of "Z+", 21 under the "Z" category and the remaining 23 under various other categories.
These VIPs include Shah himself, five former SPG protectees recently transferred to it — former prime minister Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul and Priyanka — besides Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ravishankar Prasad, businessman and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta among others.
"This is a historic day for the unit that serves with utmost dedication and discipline. VIP security is now a core task for us. The insignia will now be worn by all commandos under this unit," CRPF Inspector General (Intelligence) Pradeep Kumar Singh said.
Singh, who has earlier served in the SPG, is also the head of the VIP security wing and has raised the unit after pooling in some of the best commanders and commandos of the force.
The elite wing of the CRPF has bases across the country and is armed with smart assault weapons like MP-5 rifles and Glock pistols, apart from encrypted communication gadgets and armoured protection devices.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Turn Gun Toting Gangster in New Web Series
- Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty to Help Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Patch Up, Twiteratti Divided
- Twinkle Khanna Remembers Father Rajesh Khanna on Birth Anniversary with Throwback Photo
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details