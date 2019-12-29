Take the pledge to vote

Amit Shah Unveils New Insignia for CRPF's VIP Security Wing

The home minister unveiled the logo during an event, where he laid the foundation for raising a new headquarters building for the CRPF.

December 29, 2019
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a new insignia for the CRPF's VIP security wing that protects 59 high-risk dignitaries, including members of the Gandhi family and a host of Union ministers.

The logo — with a "Garuda", sword and shield — will give a distinct identity to the unit, Shah said.

The home minister unveiled the logo during an event, where he laid the foundation for raising a new headquarters building for the CRPF. The VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was raised in 2014 and has four battalions, comprising about 4,000 personnel.

The insignia will bear the motto of the force — "Always, Aware, Alert". Of the 59 protectees under this unit, 15 are under the top category of "Z+", 21 under the "Z" category and the remaining 23 under various other categories.

These VIPs include Shah himself, five former SPG protectees recently transferred to it — former prime minister Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul and Priyanka — besides Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ravishankar Prasad, businessman and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta among others.

"This is a historic day for the unit that serves with utmost dedication and discipline. VIP security is now a core task for us. The insignia will now be worn by all commandos under this unit," CRPF Inspector General (Intelligence) Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

Singh, who has earlier served in the SPG, is also the head of the VIP security wing and has raised the unit after pooling in some of the best commanders and commandos of the force.

The elite wing of the CRPF has bases across the country and is armed with smart assault weapons like MP-5 rifles and Glock pistols, apart from encrypted communication gadgets and armoured protection devices.

