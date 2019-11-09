Amit Shah Welcomes Ayodhya Verdict, Appeals Communities to Remain Committed to 'One India'
In a series of tweets, Union Minister Amit Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to one India, great India.
BJP chief Amit Shah (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, saying the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India's unity and integrity.
In a series of tweets, Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India).
"I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture," he said.
श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर सर्वसम्मति से आये सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ।मैं सभी समुदायों और धर्म के लोगों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम इस निर्णय को सहजता से स्वीकारते हुए शांति और सौहार्द से परिपूर्ण ‘एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत’ के अपने संकल्प के प्रति कटिबद्ध रहें।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019
