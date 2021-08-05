Amit Shah's Call, Hectic Border Parleys: How the Bitter Assam-Mizoram Boundary Feud Simmered Down

Delegations from Assam and Mizoram met today, and decided to ‘amicably resolve’ the bitter border feud which culminated into a conflict on July 26, resulting in the loss of lives of at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, and left about 80 injured.

Right after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, the Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Assam, Zoramthanga and Himanta Biswa Sarma, engaged in a war or words on Twitter, fuelling worries about the speedy resolution of the issue. FIRs were also filed by both sides against the police personnel and other officials. On Sunday, the Mizoram government said they were going to remove the name of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the FIR, while Assam also agreed to withdraw the complaint filed against a Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP.

However, the meeting today has conveyed a positive note to the clashes that has brewed tension along the border for over a week. Here’s tracing the steps taken for resolution along the way:

CRPF Deployment

Right after the clashes, it was decided that Assam and Mizoram will withdraw their respective police forces and Central paramilitary troops will be deployed at the disputed border site till a permanent solution is found.

The decision was made in a meeting called by Union Home Secretary, according to reports. The meeting was attended by Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and their respective Mizoram counterparts Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and SBK Singh, apart from the director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, reported the Hindustan Times.

Both states decided to deploy a neutral force after more than two hours of talks, thus a Central paramilitary unit will be stationed along National Highway-306 under the command of a senior officer, a home ministry had said.

Subsequently, both states decided to withdraw all their police officers from the site and “agreed to continue mutual discussions to resolve the border issue in an amicable manner”, they added.

Amit Shah’s Call to CMs

Both Sarma and Zoramthanga, who had been levelling accusations against the other state’s conducts following the clashes, toned down after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic conversations with the leaders on August 1.

“As per telephonic discussion with Union home minister and Assam chief minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue,” Zoramthanga said in a tweet, later.

“In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform,” he added.

Sarma also reciprocated by saying the Chief Ministers would talk again soon.

PM Modi’s Meeting With MPs

Amid the border row, all BJP MPs led by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameswar Teli met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to apprise him of the developments. As many as 12 MPs from Assam, including Sonowal, two from Tripura, including minister Pratima Bhowmik, one from Manipur, Minister Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, and two from Arunachal, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju, met the prime minister on the crucial issue.

A memorandum was submitted by the MPs to the prime minister. In one of the paragraphs, the MPs blamed Congress for the crisis, saying the party and its ecosystem “had been trying many dirty tricks". “Through 2018 they tried to make CAA and NRC political issues but the people of northeast gave them a befitting reply. Now, they are stoking tempers between Assam and Mizoram."

Earlier in the day, Governor K Haribabu also met PM Modi and apprised him of the developments. During the meeting, the prime minister assured the MPs that he was all for development in the northeast region and the government will try to resolve issues of the northeast amicably as soon as possible.

Recent Meeting, Lifting of Travel Advisory

Meanwhile, led by the efforts of Assam CM, the delegations from the sparring northeastern states met on Thursday. Before the meeting, which was held in Aizawl, officials talked about their hopes for a resolution in the conflict through it.

Assam Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, also the guardian minister for Silchar district, where violence occurred had told CNN-News18: “This is a very important meeting as we try to establish dialogue again with our brothers from Mizoram. This part of the country is very sensitive and we need to resolve the issue amicably.”

Border Minister for Assam, Atul Bora told CNN-News18 that “upon the instruction of our chief minister we are going ahead with this meeting and are hoping that dialogue will be the way forward." “It is too early to say anything right now, but we are hoping for the best,” he had said.

The meeting seems to have been successful, as indicated by a joint statement issued by the governments later.

“Both the state governments agreed to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by Government of India in this regard. For this purpose, both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation had taken place between the police forces of the two states during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Cachar in Assam, and Mizoram’s Mamit and Kolasib districts," it said.

Future Course?

It now remains to be seen if the central and internal interventions so far will reflect at the border, considering the economic and other repercussions the dispute brought with it.

The Mizoram government has recently claimed that following the border dispute, the Assam government on July 29 summoned all the transporters in Guwahati who have been operating in Mizoram to stop transporting any goods into the neighbouring state due to ‘security concerns’. This resulted in a complete halt of goods coming into the state, including basic medicines, live-saving drugs and Covid-19 medication as well. Even oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant materials, and coronavirus test kits have been blocked, the Mizoram government claimed. Covid-19 cases in the state have meanwhile also seen an uptick.

