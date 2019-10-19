Amit Shah's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Nashik due to Heavy Rains
The official said that the helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Amit Shah was to address a poll rally.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Mumbai: BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, around 160 kms from here, due to heavy rains on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.
The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said.
The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5pm due to inclement weather, he said.
"After a halt of 40 minutes, the chopper took off at around 3:08 pm for Ahmednagar," he informed. Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.
It has been raining in several parts of the state since Saturday morning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right