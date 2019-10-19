Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amit Shah's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Nashik due to Heavy Rains

The official said that the helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Amit Shah was to address a poll rally.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Amit Shah's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Nashik due to Heavy Rains
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mumbai: BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, around 160 kms from here, due to heavy rains on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said.

The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5pm due to inclement weather, he said.

"After a halt of 40 minutes, the chopper took off at around 3:08 pm for Ahmednagar," he informed. Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

It has been raining in several parts of the state since Saturday morning.

