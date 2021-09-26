Amit Shah's Meeting With CMs of Naxal-Hit States Begins; Bengal, Chhattisgarh & Andhra Pradesh Skip

A top-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with chief ministers of Naxal-affected states has begun where the Centre will take a review of development and security-related issues.

Few state CMs where opposition parties are in power gave the meeting a miss, including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy. All these states have sent their representatives — Chief Secretaries and DGs of Police.

From the Union government’s side, minister of rural development Giriraj Singh, minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda and minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw are also present, apart from Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau. All DGs of all paramilitary forces are attending the meeting.

Sources claimed that state governments will discuss hurdles they are facing from the Centre’s side and issues the central government is facing from states.

There have been multiple road projects which states had to initiate but due to various reasons have not been initiated. Also, various mobile connectivity projects are lying incomplete due to lack of state and centre coordination.

According to the data of the Government of India, construction of roads in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in 9 states with a total length of 5,422 km at a total cost of Rs 8,673 crore is under process and 90% of it has been completed.

However, Ranchi Corridor Scheme has been delayed due to issues like lack of protection, clearance and no bidder. Vijayawada-Ranchi Corridor is likely to be completed by 2023-24.

The government of India is working on a project of installing 2343 mobile towers in LWE affected area which has been completed already but phase 2 of this project is facing few delays.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here