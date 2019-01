Amit Shah's 'OROP' Twist Draws Omar Abdullah's 'ODOMOS' Bite

While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah. https://t.co/PD1GoJbcIz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 28, 2019

Soon after Amit took a dig at the Congress for culture of dynastic politics, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit back at the BJP chief and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah"."While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah," Abdullah tweeted Monday.During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka' ."The BJP president during a rally in Himachal made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.