LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amit Shah's 'OROP' Twist Draws Omar Abdullah's 'ODOMOS' Bite

Amit Shah made the jibe days after induction of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh. ​

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah's 'OROP' Twist Draws Omar Abdullah's 'ODOMOS' Bite
File photo of former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: Soon after Amit took a dig at the Congress for culture of dynastic politics, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit back at the BJP chief and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah".

"While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah," Abdullah tweeted Monday.




During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'."

The BJP president during a rally in Himachal made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh. ​



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram