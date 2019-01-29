English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah's 'OROP' Twist Draws Omar Abdullah's 'ODOMOS' Bite
Amit Shah made the jibe days after induction of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: Soon after Amit took a dig at the Congress for culture of dynastic politics, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit back at the BJP chief and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah".
"While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah," Abdullah tweeted Monday.
During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'."
The BJP president during a rally in Himachal made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.
