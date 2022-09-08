A 32-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Dhule, who claimed to be the personal assistant (PA) of a MP from Andhra Pradesh, was seen roaming around Union home minister Amit Shah and other leading politicians for hours at Sagar bungalow. ‘Sagar’ is the residence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence at Malabar Hill.

The man, identified as Hemant Pawar, has been booked under IPC Section 170 (whoever pretends to hold any particular office as a public servant, knowing that he does not hold such office or falsely personifies any other person holding such office). He was also produced before the Girgaum court, which remanded him to five-day police custody.

The incident took place on Monday during Shah’s two-day trip to Mumbai. Besides visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, the Union home minister held meetings with BJP leaders. A report in Times of India quoted its sources as saying that a senior Mantralaya officer noticed Pawar, whom he did not recognise, mingling among the politicians at the event. When asked to identify himself, Pawar claimed that he was the PA of an Andhra MP.

“Pawar was wearing a ribbon of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) so no one raised any doubts,” a police officer was quoted. Not convinced, Mantralaya officers approached Malabar Hill police, who traced Pawar within three hours after the function and arrested him. During questioning, he said he had officially got the MHA ribbon. Police are verifying his claims.

Earlier on January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached in Punjab. PM Modi’s convoy was held up at a flyover due to a blockade by protestors in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. The prime minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

The incident led to a massive fight between the BJP and the Congress, with each side indulging in blame-games.

