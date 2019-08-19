Amitabh Bachchan Joins Harpic-NEWS18 'Mission Paani' as Campaign Ambassador!

India is a water-rich country which is on the verge of a water crisis. This contradiction arises from two factors: water waste and water mismanagement. In order to combat this contradiction, India needs to take a serious look at water conservation. Network 18 has joined hands with Harpic to launch the 'Mission Paani' campaign, which is taking a huge step in this direction. To spread the word, we have brought on-board none other than the iconic screen legend himself, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, as the campaign ambassador of this initiative.

Feel like you’re already doing your part? Feel like there’s no need for these drastic steps? Here’s why you need to become a ‘Jal Rakshak’ and work for #MissionPaani

Stop wasting water!

According to reports, every Indian citizen wastes up to 45 litres of water every day, which adds up to 125 million litres of water wasted daily. A few simple acts like leaving the tap on while brushing your teeth, not using the right household cleaning products or taking a shower might seem harmless, but it can have a significant impact in the long run. The onus is on all of us, to put an end to water wastage.

Stop mismanaging water resources!

Water mismanagement is a classic case of lost opportunities. There have been multiple cases of flooding year-after-year in various Indian states primarily due to excessive rains and other factors. The city of Mumbai is a prime example of this dilemma. Mumbai receives sufficient to more than average rainfall more often than not, but the city still struggles with water shortage due to water mismanagement.

The municipal corporations in big and small Indian cities can resolve water shortage by creating more catchment areas and implementing more water harvesting measures.

Similarly, citizens too can play a part in water conservation!

The Harpic-News18 'Mission Paani' initiative involves pledges from across the nation, series of events, shows and promotions involving many prominent figures from the Indian society addressing the importance of water conservation.

If you want to know more about the #MissionPaani initiative and want to play a part in this effort, then click here!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.