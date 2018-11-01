English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Served Legal Notice by Delhi Bar Council for Donning Lawyer’s Attire in Ad
The notice said the respondents had failed to take due precautions before using the attire and were liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.
New Delhi: The Bar Council of Delhi served a legal notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan, Everest Masala, YouTube, and a media house for using a lawyer’s attire in an advertisement saying it "undermined the dignity of the legal profession".
BCD chairman K C Mittal told PTI that the lawyers' body has issued the warning letter asking the actor, Everest, YouTube and the media house to give an undertaking that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in the future.
“You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states’ Bar Councils that the lawyers’ attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,” the notice further read.
In the said advertisement, Bachchan is sitting in the dress when two other actors offer him Pav Bhaji. After tasting the dish, Bachchan appreciates its flavour and preparation.
The Bar Council, in its notice, also instructed the respondents to furnish an undertaking in 10 days, failing which further action would be initiated.
The actor was caught in a similar situation a few months ago when a jewellery advertisement featuring him and his daughter Shweta Bachchan was pulled off air after it received flak from bank employees for purportedly showing them in a bad light.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
