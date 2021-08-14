Amitabh Thakur, ex-IPS Officer Who Was Forced to Retire, to Contest Against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh state elections next year will be a big political battle. The BJP will look to regain power in India’s most populous state. The contest will be exciting with Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress being key players. While the polls are still some time away, the plot is almost ready. On Saturday, former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur announced that he will contest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the UP assembly elections.

In a video message on Twitter, Thakur said that he discussed with his friends regarding the upcoming elections against CM Yogi Adityanath. “On learning of my desire to contest against Yogi Adityanath, my well fishers are lending me full support. After giving a serious thought, I am firm to contest in the next assembly elections against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister,” tweets Thakur.

कल योगी आदित्यनाथ के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने की मंशा जाहिर करने के बाद से तमाम साथी लगातार मुझे उनके खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कह रहे हैं. सभी बातों पर गंभीरता से विचार कर मैंने निर्णय लिया है कि वे जहाँ से भी आगामी विधान सभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे, मैं निश्चित रूप से उनके विरुद्ध चुनाव लडूंगा. pic.twitter.com/41zhECPKXP— AmitabhThakur (@Amitabhthakur) August 14, 2021

In the video, Thakur alleged that Adityanath has carried out “undemocratic, discriminatory and unconstitutional work as a chief minister. “To protest this, I took the decision to contest elections in the upcoming assembly elections from wherever Yogi Adityanath contests,” he added.

In an earlier tweet earlier, the ex-cop had said that many of his friends are asking him to contest the upcoming UP assembly polls against Adityanath. “It is not a bad idea,” Thakur wrote.

कई साथी कह रहे हैं कि आप योगीजी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ जाईये. आईडिया बुरा नहीं है. वैसे मैं भी जानता हूँ कि मुझे वोट बहुत ही कम मिलेंगे, नाममात्र के, क्योंकि मुझ में नेताओं वाले गुण नहीं हैं, पर इतना जरुर है कि उस चुनाव में योगीजी से आचार संहिता का पूर्ण पालन जरुर करवा दूंगा.— AmitabhThakur (@Amitabhthakur) August 13, 2021

Amitabh Thakur is a 1992 batch fIPS officer of UP cadre, who was given premature retirement. He has served as an superintendent of police (SP) in seven districts of the state. On March 23 this year, he was given compulsory retirement, after the Union Home Ministry found him not fit to be retained for his remaining tenure. Thakur was supposed to retire in 2028.

Thakur was suspended in July 2015 soon after he had accused former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him. However, the Lucknow Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered Thakur’s reinstatement with full salary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here