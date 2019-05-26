English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AMMK Functionary Hacked to Death by Gang in Tamil Nadu
Saravanan, AMMK's Manamadurai West Union secretary was murdered when he was on his morning walk here, they said adding the motive behind the crime was not known immediately.
Representative photo.(Getty Images)
Sivaganga(TN): An AMMK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in the district on Sunday, police said.
Saravanan, AMMK's Manamadurai West Union secretary was murdered when he was on his morning walk here, they said adding the motive behind the crime was not known immediately.
Meanwhile, several party cadres staged a demonstration near the government hospital demanding the arrest of those involved in the murder and refused to accept the body.
District Superintendent of Police Jayachandran held talks with the protesters and assured to take action following which they dispersed.
