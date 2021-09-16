AMMK Volunteers Throng as TTV Dhinakaran's Daughter Gets Married to Ramnatha Thulasiah Vandayar

Thousands of AMMK executives and volunteers from all over Tamil Nadu have been camping in Thiruvannamalai for the last two days as Jayaharini, daughter of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran and Ramnatha Thulasiah Vandayar, grandson of former Congress MP from Thanjavur, Thulasiah Vandayar and son of Krishnasamy Vandayar, got married on September 16 at a private wedding hall in Vengikkal of Thiruvannamalai district. The wedding was attended by VK Sasikala where Ilavarasi was seen present as well.

The wedding reception took place on September 15 at a private hotel near Anna Arch. The wedding procession was held in a horse-locked chariot with the sound of the accordion. The roads from the Anna Arch to the Vengikkal Private Wedding Hall were adorned with colourful lights on both sides.

Thousands of volunteers gave an enthusiastic welcome to VK Sasikala, where she was seen using the AIADMK party flag on her car while arriving at the venue on September 15.

Earlier, permission has been obtained for the marriage to take place at the Kalyana Sundareswarar Sannidhi at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Thiruvannamalai. Later, ahead of the Thirukarthikai festival at the Annamalaiyar Temple and as a large number of party personalities and relatives were expected to attend the wedding, all the events related to the ceremony have been arranged at the wedding hall itself according to the Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements have been made for the bride and groom to perform darshan at the Annamalaiyar Temple only after the marriage.

Traffic has been diverted on the Thiruvannamalai-Vellore road to avoid congestion due to the wedding ceremony. Covid-19 regulations have been followed during the wedding with thousands of volunteers and elites giving their presence.

Subsequently, the wedding took place with the Vellore Narayani Peedam Sri Shakti Amma’s blessing on the mangalsutra. The wedding was attended by Ilavarasi, DMK MLAs Anbalagan and Durai Chandrasekhar, also actor Prabu along with his family and DMDK senior leader LK Sutheesh and Vijayakanth’s son Vijayaprabakaran.

