INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ammonia Gas Leak From Factory in AP’s Kurnool Kills General Manager, 4 Others Survive

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The district collector said there was no danger to people living in areas around the plant, and appealed to people not to panic and remain indoors.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Share this:

A company official was killed due to Ammonia gas leak from an industrial plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at SPY Agro Industries Limited in Nandyal town.

Company general manager Srinivas Rao was killed in the mishap. Four others who were also present with him rushed out. All of them were reported safe.

Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian said the fire services personnel were trying to plug the gas leak.

He said there was no danger to people living in areas around the plant. He appealed to people not to panic and remain indoors.

The incident in the plant owned by the family of former MP S.P.Y. Reddy occurred when the gas leaked from a pipeline, which was reportedly repaired on Friday.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading