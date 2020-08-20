INDIA

Ammonia Gas Leak Reported at Private Dairy Unit in Andhra's Chittoor District, 20 Injured

Visuals from the site of gas leak in Chittoor. (Image: News18)

Visuals from the site of gas leak in Chittoor. (Image: News18)

According to the police, the unit had welding work going on and at least 100 people were inside at the time of the leak.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
At least 20 people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a private dairy unit in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. The incident took place at a unit of Hatsun Agro Products in Bandapalli village.

The affected workers were shifted to nearby hospitals and their condition is said to be stable. According to the police, the unit had welding work going on and at least 100 people were inside at the time of the leak.

The district collector said it is too early to ascertain the reason behind the leak. He added that teams will be sent in on Friday morning to inspect the area.

Further details are awaited.

