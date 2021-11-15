Amol Kolhe's Daughter Adya Kolhe to Play Childhood Role of Tararani in His Upcoming Show

The upcoming historical show, Swarajya Saudamini Tararani, on Sony Marathi is being discussed everywhere. The audience is curious about only one thing at the moment — the actors who are going to be in lead roles.

The audience was also curious to know the actor playing queen Tararani in the show. According to reports, after over 400 auditions across the state, Swarada Thigale was selected for the role of Tararani.

Now, reports say that the role of queen Tararani’s childhood in the series will be played by producer and actor Amol Kolhe’s daughter Adya Kolhe.

The news was shared on Instagram by @marathiserials_official.

The page shared the news with a photo of Amol Kolhe and his daughter Adya, with a note that read: “Amol Kolhe’s daughter Adya Kolhe will play the childhood role of Tararani on-screen in Swarajya Saudamini Tararani series.”

The series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji presented the mighty history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Amol Kolhe’s daughters played an important role there too. In the series, Adya played the role of Tara, the daughter of Swarajya Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite. Her role was much appreciated by the audience. The audience is eager to see her in this new role.

Apart from this, actor Sangram Samel will play the role of Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj in this series. Recently, the first look of Chhatrapati Rajaram Raje was released by the makers of the show.

The show is produced by Amol Kolhe and Jagdamba Creations.

Reportedly, the upcoming show is the fourth TV show of actor Amol Kolhe. He has played lead roles in his all series including Swarajya Sansthapak Shivaji Maharaj, which was based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, another Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji which was on Shivaji Maharaj’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Swarajya Janani Jijamata was on Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijamata.

