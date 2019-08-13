Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Not Paper Tigers': SC Chides Noida, Greater Noida Authorities for Delay in Registering Ready Amrapali Flats

Last month, the top court had cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority over the delayed completion of as many as 42,000 flats.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Not Paper Tigers': SC Chides Noida, Greater Noida Authorities for Delay in Registering Ready Amrapali Flats
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Noida and Greater Noida authorities, warning officials of serious consequences including jail time if the recent court order giving succour to Amrapali homebuyers is not complied with.

“Officers will be jailed if they don't abide by court orders. We are not paper tigers," the apex court said warning the officers against delay in the registration process.

Last month, the court had cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority over the delayed completion of as many as 42,000 flats.

The lease of the properties was then granted to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

"We want something positive to happen and you must comply," the court said in the Tuesday hearing.

Following this, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities assured the SC that in compliance with the July orders, they have created special cell to deal with cases of Amrapali homebuyers and officials have been designated.

In its July judgement, the top court had said that the home buyers will pay only towards the completion of their houses and they cannot be burdened with the loans Amrapali owed either to the authorities or the banks. It had also said that only assets of the Amrapali functionaries that stand attached under the orders of the court can be recovered.

The Enforcement Directorate was also ordered to investigate into the aspect of money laundering and submit periodic reports to the court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram