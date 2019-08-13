The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Noida and Greater Noida authorities, warning officials of serious consequences including jail time if the recent court order giving succour to Amrapali homebuyers is not complied with.

“Officers will be jailed if they don't abide by court orders. We are not paper tigers," the apex court said warning the officers against delay in the registration process.

Last month, the court had cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority over the delayed completion of as many as 42,000 flats.

The lease of the properties was then granted to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

"We want something positive to happen and you must comply," the court said in the Tuesday hearing.

Following this, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities assured the SC that in compliance with the July orders, they have created special cell to deal with cases of Amrapali homebuyers and officials have been designated.

In its July judgement, the top court had said that the home buyers will pay only towards the completion of their houses and they cannot be burdened with the loans Amrapali owed either to the authorities or the banks. It had also said that only assets of the Amrapali functionaries that stand attached under the orders of the court can be recovered.

The Enforcement Directorate was also ordered to investigate into the aspect of money laundering and submit periodic reports to the court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.