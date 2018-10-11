Amrapali Directors to be Kept Under Police Watch, Without Mobiles Till They Submit Papers for Audit

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the police custody of Amrapali group’s promoter and two other directors for 15 days or till they submit all relevant documents of the 46 group companies for a forensic audit.Turning down their plea for home stay, a bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud said that the three company officials will be kept under police watch at a hotel in Noida and their movements and mobile phone use will be restricted during the period.The apex court also issued contempt notice against the three - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - for defying various court orders, and sought their reply in four weeks.The three have been asked to present themselves before the SHO of Noida Sector 62 on Friday before 8 am and directed the Noida police to take them to the sealed properties where the documents of the group companies will be catalogued.The apex court said the sealed properties of the Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for cataloguing of documents for next 15 days.The top court’s order came a day after it ordered the sealing of the realtor’s nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar, where the papers are stored. The court was earlier on Thursday informed that the properties have been sealed in compliance with its orders.The directors of the group were taken into police custody on October 9 and the firm was castigated for playing "hide and seek" with the court by not complying with its orders to hand over all documents to forensic auditors.The bench had then directed that after the sealing of these nine premises, the keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court. The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.