Amrapali Diverted Money to Company in Which Dhoni's Wife Sakshi is a Director, Auditors Tell SC

Forensic auditors on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's companies entered into "sham" deals with Amrapali.

The revelations came soon after Supreme Court ruled that the state-run NBCC should be given all the unfinished housing projects of the Amrapali Group and complete them within a stipulated time.

The forensic auditors Pawan Kumar Aggarwal and Ravinder Bhatia revealed to the court soon after the judgement was read that the group had entered into agreements with Rhiti Sports management Private limited in which Sakshi is a director. Rhiti is said to have received a total of Rs 42.22 crores from Amrapali group between 2009-2013.

According to an Outlook report, the auditors had observed: "This sum has been paid on account of Agreements executed by Shri Anil Kumar Sharma, CMD for and on behalf of Amrapali Group of Companies with Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited."

"We feel that Home Buyers money has been diverted illegally and wrongly to Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and should be recovered from them as the said Agreement in our opinion do not stand the test of Law,” reads the forensic report that was produced before the top court's judges.

The records also revealed that Sakshi had "received share capital in cash and all the expenses were paid in cash". Dhoni, who has major stakes in the company, had been Amrapali's brand ambassador until April 2016 when he was compelled by homebuyers to withdraw.