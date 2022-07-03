Amravati Killing: Stab on Victim's Neck 5-Inch Deep, Attack Carried Out By Trained Assailant to Ensure Immediate Death, Finds Autopsy Report

The post mortem report of Umesh Kolhe, a chemist who was killed on June 21 in Maharashtra’s Amravati, has revealed that the stab on his neck was five inch wide, seven inch long and five inch deep.

The attack was carried out to ensure immediate death using a sharp weapon by a trained assailant, the post mortem report said, adding that it aimed to target the nerves to brain, throat and eyes.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was killed on June 21, a week before the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two men who claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the FIR registered in the Amravati a terror act on Sunday called the killing of Umesh Kohle a terror act with the motive to terrorise “a section of people of India.”

The probe agency said it will also investigate whether the case is part of a national conspiracy or has been instigated from abroad, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The report said that a case under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 IPC has been filed based on a complaint by the victim’s son.

(With inputs from Nikhil Lakhwani)

