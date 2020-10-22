Amravati Logs 47 New COVID-19 Cases; 139 Recoveries

Amravati: With the detection of 47 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Maharashtras Amravati district has reported a significant decline in the number of infections, an official said. The latest cases have taken the districts tally to 15,732, while the toll stood at 355 with a single casualty during the day, the official said.

As many as 139 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 14,371 and the recovery rate reached 91.35 per cent, he said. With this, the district currently has 1,006 active cases, of which 522 patients are in home isolation, he added.

