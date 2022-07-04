Amravati Police Knew Chemist’s Murder Linked to Posts Supporting Nupur Sharma: Commissioner

In the latest development to the Amravati murder, the police revealed that they were aware of the link between the social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma and the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe but didn’t disclose it earlier due to the “very sensitive” nature of the case.

Addressing a press conference in Amravati, police commissioner Arti Singh said seven accused, including the mastermind of the June 21 murder, were arrested by the police while the search is on for one more person.

She said the investigation into the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency in a day or two.

Umesh Kolhe, 54, the owner of a medical store in Amravati, was killed on the night of June 21 by three young men on a bike when he was on his way back home on a scooter. Kolhe’s wife and son were in a different two-wheeler behind him but they could not save him.

The medical store owner was killed over an alleged social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohmmad following which she was suspended as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson. Seven people have been arrested so far, including the mastermind Irfan Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.