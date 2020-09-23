Amravati Records 166 New COVID-19 Cases; Six More Fatalities

Amravati: At least 166 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said. With the latest casualties, the toll in the district has risen to 253, the official said.

The 166 new cases have taken the tally to 11,744, of which 8,897 patients have recovered from the infection so far, he said. The district now has 2,594 active cases, which includes 12 patients undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 1,363 who are in home isolation, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor