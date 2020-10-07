Amravati Sees 148 New COVID-19 Cases; Recoveries Cross 12,000

Amravati: As many as 148 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 297 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said. With the addition of fresh infections, the case count in the district has reached 14,373, the official said.

As per the report from the civil surgeon’s office, the number of recoveries has risen to 12,201 and the recovery rate stands at 84.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the deaths of three COVID-19 patients have taken the toll to 319, the official said.

The district currently has 1,853 active cases, which includes 763 patients being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in Amravati, nine patients in Nagpur and 1,081 in home isolation, he added.

