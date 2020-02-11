Amrish Singh Gautam (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amrish Singh Gautam Trailing

Amrish Singh Gautam is a Indian National Congress candidate from Kondli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker & Farmer. Amrish Singh Gautam's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 63 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.6 crore which includes Rs. 46.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.1 lakh of which Rs. 3.1 lakh is self income. Amrish Singh Gautam's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kondli are: Amrish Singh Gautam (INC), Karmvir (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap (SBP), Amar Singh (IND), Akshay Kumar (IND).

