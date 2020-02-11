Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Amrish Singh Gautam (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Amrish Singh Gautam Trailing
Live election result status of Amrish Singh Gautam (अमरीश सिंह गौतम) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Kondli seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Amrish Singh Gautam has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Amrish Singh Gautam is a Indian National Congress candidate from Kondli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker & Farmer. Amrish Singh Gautam's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 63 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.6 crore which includes Rs. 46.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.1 lakh of which Rs. 3.1 lakh is self income. Amrish Singh Gautam's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kondli are: Amrish Singh Gautam (INC), Karmvir (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap (SBP), Amar Singh (IND), Akshay Kumar (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Amrish Singh Gautam (INC) in 2020 Kondli elections.
-
