Amrita Dhawan Appointed Delhi Mahila Congress President

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed Amrita Dhawan as president of the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, replacing Sharmistha Mukherjee. “Congress president has appointed Amrita Dhawan as president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,” AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in an official communication.

“The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress Sharmistha Mukherjee,” he said. Mukherjee is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

She was appointed as the Delhi Mahila Congress chief in January 2018.

  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
