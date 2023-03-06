With clamour for action against controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh growing, the 16-member committee formed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to decide whether the installation of the “saroop” (physical copy) of Guru Granth Sahib should be allowed at protest sites has finalised its report on Monday.

The report was deliberated on and finalised unanimously at the daylong meeting held in Amritsar. It would be handed over to the jathedar following which the findings will be considered by the five Sikh high priests. After a huge outcry from Sikh religious organisations and experts over “violation of maryada” during the Ajnala protest the acting jathedar had formed the committee. Demands had been raised for strict action from the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs against Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh for carrying the saroop of Guru Granth Sahib to the Ajnala police station on February 23.

The panel was supposed to submit its findings to Akal Takht within a fortnight.

The committee coordinator Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad said that all the 16 members including SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Giani Sahib Singh from Damdami Taksal, chairman of Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle Harbir Singh, Master Baldev Singh of Akhand Kirtani Jatha, and Baba Balbir Singh of Budha Dal, Baba Nihal Singh of Harian Velan and Sikh scholars Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Dr Paramjjit Singh and Dr Paramvir Singh attended the meeting held at Takht Keshgarh Sahib and all were unanimous on the decision of the committee.

Following the two-hour-long meeting the report was sealed by the SGPC president and an appointment would be sought from the Akal Takht jathedar to present it to him by March 12, he said.

The findings of the report have not been made public and according to sources will be handed over to the jathedar for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to take any definitive action against the protesters who stormed the Ajnala police station.

No action has been taken yet against Amritpal Singh who faces allegations that he had provoked the protesters.

