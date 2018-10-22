English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amritsar Dussehra Event Organiser Seen Fleeing from Home in SUV After Tragedy
The protesters are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the accident where a train ran over the spectators watching Dushhera celebrations.
A crowd gathers at the site of Friday's train accident in Amritsar. (AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Soon after the Amritsar train tragedy on Friday, Sourabh Madan Mithu, the Dussehra event organiser in Amritsar, was seen fleeing from his home in an SUV, the CCTV footage revealed. It was brought to notice after the police acquired the CCTV footage. At least 61 people were killed in the accident and several others injured.
Mithu is the son of a local councilor. Mithu and his mother are absconding since the accident took place.
“His Dussehra committee had asked for permission to hold the event, for which we gave a conditional no-objection certificate that becomes applicable only after you get the corporation's nod," Deputy Commissioner of Police AS Powar was quoted as saying by NDTV.
The police are yet to name anyone in the FIR saying that the accused are “yet to be identified” and the names will be added after the probe.
Earlier, Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sonali Giri had said that the organisers of the Dussehra event had not sought permission from the authorities.
The protesters are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the accident where a train ran over the spectators watching Dushhera celebrations. An angry mob hurled stones at the house of Mithu and injured a cop on Sunday. The police retaliated and are on the vigil.
Mithu is the son of a local councilor. Mithu and his mother are absconding since the accident took place.
“His Dussehra committee had asked for permission to hold the event, for which we gave a conditional no-objection certificate that becomes applicable only after you get the corporation's nod," Deputy Commissioner of Police AS Powar was quoted as saying by NDTV.
The police are yet to name anyone in the FIR saying that the accused are “yet to be identified” and the names will be added after the probe.
Earlier, Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sonali Giri had said that the organisers of the Dussehra event had not sought permission from the authorities.
The protesters are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the accident where a train ran over the spectators watching Dushhera celebrations. An angry mob hurled stones at the house of Mithu and injured a cop on Sunday. The police retaliated and are on the vigil.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
- Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...