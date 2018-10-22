Amritsar Dussehra Event Organiser Seen Fleeing from Home in SUV After Tragedy

Soon after the Amritsar train tragedy on Friday, Sourabh Madan Mithu, the Dussehra event organiser in Amritsar, was seen fleeing from his home in an SUV, the CCTV footage revealed. It was brought to notice after the police acquired the CCTV footage. At least 61 people were killed in the accident and several others injured.Mithu is the son of a local councilor. Mithu and his mother are absconding since the accident took place.“His Dussehra committee had asked for permission to hold the event, for which we gave a conditional no-objection certificate that becomes applicable only after you get the corporation's nod," Deputy Commissioner of Police AS Powar was quoted as saying by NDTV.The police are yet to name anyone in the FIR saying that the accused are “yet to be identified” and the names will be added after the probe.Earlier, Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sonali Giri had said that the organisers of the Dussehra event had not sought permission from the authorities.The protesters are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the accident where a train ran over the spectators watching Dushhera celebrations. An angry mob hurled stones at the house of Mithu and injured a cop on Sunday. The police retaliated and are on the vigil.