Amritsar Police File FIR Against 'Suspicious' Pigeon Near Pakistan Border, White Paper Recovered

In a bizarre incident, an FIR was lodged against a “suspicious” black and white pigeon by the police in Amritsar on Wednesday after it was caught near the International Border at Punjab.

The bird was caught after it flew near a constable, who was on duty at BOP Roranwala, on the evening of April 17, and sat on his shoulder, India Today reported.

Constable Kumar was on camp duty at the post, which is 500 meters from Pakistan’s border.

According to the FIR lodged at the Kahagarh police station, the pigeon was scanned after Kumar caught it and informed the post commander Ompal Singh.

The police have recovered a white paper that was wrapped with an adhesive tape and had a number written on it.

Recently, a similar case surfaced where a pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the pigeon, carrying a “coded message”, was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

Security agencies concerned are working to decipher the “coded message”, the officials said.

“The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra said.

