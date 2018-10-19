300 People Were Watching 'Ravana Dahan' When Tragedy Struck | Top 10 Developments

Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train, officials said. The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak.1) At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks at Jodha Pathak near Amritsar.2) As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said3) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has rushed to the spot and announced free treatment to all injured in the accident.4) A probe into the tragic accident has been ordered by Amarinder Singh.5) Hours after the train accident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal cancelled all his engagements in the US and said he is immediately returning to India.6) Some eyewitnesses alleged that the Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Eyewitnesses further alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, who was the chief guest at the event, continued to give a speech as people were run over by the train.7) Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event, said that people politicizing the train accident at Amritsar should be “ashamed”, reported ANI. She added that the priority is to get the injured treated8) The Helpline numbers are:9) Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Centre will extend all possible assistance to Punjab10) Prime Minister Modi called the tragedy heart-wrenching and expressed condolences.