English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
300 People Were Watching 'Ravana Dahan' When Tragedy Struck | Top 10 Developments
Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train.
The scene at the accident site in Punjab.
Loading...
Over 50 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train, officials said. The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak.
Top 10 Developments
1) At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks at Jodha Pathak near Amritsar.
2) As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said
3) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has rushed to the spot and announced free treatment to all injured in the accident.
4) A probe into the tragic accident has been ordered by Amarinder Singh.
5) Hours after the train accident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal cancelled all his engagements in the US and said he is immediately returning to India.
6) Some eyewitnesses alleged that the Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Eyewitnesses further alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, who was the chief guest at the event, continued to give a speech as people were run over by the train.
7) Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event, said that people politicizing the train accident at Amritsar should be “ashamed”, reported ANI. She added that the priority is to get the injured treated
8) The Helpline numbers are: 01832223171, 01832564485
9) Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Centre will extend all possible assistance to Punjab
10) Prime Minister Modi called the tragedy heart-wrenching and expressed condolences.
Top 10 Developments
1) At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks at Jodha Pathak near Amritsar.
2) As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said
3) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has rushed to the spot and announced free treatment to all injured in the accident.
4) A probe into the tragic accident has been ordered by Amarinder Singh.
5) Hours after the train accident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal cancelled all his engagements in the US and said he is immediately returning to India.
6) Some eyewitnesses alleged that the Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Eyewitnesses further alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, who was the chief guest at the event, continued to give a speech as people were run over by the train.
7) Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event, said that people politicizing the train accident at Amritsar should be “ashamed”, reported ANI. She added that the priority is to get the injured treated
8) The Helpline numbers are: 01832223171, 01832564485
9) Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Centre will extend all possible assistance to Punjab
10) Prime Minister Modi called the tragedy heart-wrenching and expressed condolences.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary Donates Youth Olympics Gold-clinching Pistol to IOC Museum
- Fox Star Suspends Mukesh Chhabra as Director of 'Kizzie Aur Manny' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...