Amritsar Train Accident: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das Expresses Grief

In a statement, Raghubar Das prayed for peace of the souls of the deceased and strength to their family members at this hour of grief.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
Amritsar Train Accident: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das Expresses Grief
File photo of Raghubar Das
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Friday said he was saddened by the train tragedy in Amritsar in which at least 58 people were crushed to death while celebrating Dussehra.

In a statement, Das prayed for peace of the souls of the deceased and strength to their family members at this hour of grief.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 40 injured on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Amritsar.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
