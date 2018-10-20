English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amritsar Train Tragedy: Sukhbir Singh Badal demands Rs 1 Crore Ex-gratia for Kin
Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded immediate dismissal of Punjab minster Navjot Singh Sidhu from the cabinet besides registration of a fresh FIR against his family based on statements of the victims.
Women mourn the death of a relative in the train accident outside a hospital in Amritsar on Friday. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)
Amritsar: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore per person and government jobs for the families of those killed in the tragic train accident here.
Badal demanded immediate dismissal of Punjab minster Navjot Singh Sidhu from the cabinet besides registration of a fresh FIR against his family based on statements of the victims.
He alleged that Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was solely answerable for the accident as she was the chief guest at the Dussehra function and responsible for holding such a big event sans security and safety measures.
She has been facing criticism for allegedly leaving the site of accident "without bothering" about the victims. The former deputy chief minister also demanded action against organisers of the function, saying they were responsible for making the people stand on the railway track.
