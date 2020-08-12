Hapur Rape Accused Spotted in Amroha with Country-made Liquor, Gives UP Cops the Slip

The man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was reportedly spotted by local residents with country-made liquor on the outskirts of his native village in Amroha. However, the accused was able to escape yet again.

According to a report in The Times of India, Hapur police had roped in their Amroha counterparts after they identified the suspect as Dalpat, a resident of Mahmoodpur village in Amroha's Gajraula area.

Several police teams have been combing the forested areas near Garh in Hapur and Gajraula in Amroha for the past six days, but the accused, who was spotted by local residents on Monday, continues to be on the run, the report stated.

The incident occurred on Thursday while the girl was playing outside her house. The bike-borne accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his two-wheeler. The girl was later left in a grievous condition in a field.

The condition of the victim, who is undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital, is said to be "extremely critical" as she sustained severe injuries in her private parts causing excessive blood loss. A doctor said that the girl is conscious, but is very scared.

The superintendent of police said that five teams are looking for the accused. Search has also been intensified in nearby villages and at the borders, while CCTV footage of the surrounding areas is being examined, he added. The police had released three sketches of the accused based on description by eyewitnesses.