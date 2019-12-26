Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corp to Shift Axis Bank Accounts to Nationalised Bank

Thane: The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, a civic official said on Thursday.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting, directed officials to shift the accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, the official said.

The development follows a war of words on social media between the Sena and Amruta Fadnavis — wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — who holds a senior position at the Axis Bank.

