Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corp to Shift Axis Bank Accounts to Nationalised Bank

A civic official said the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
Amruta Fadnavis vs Shiv Sena: Thane Municipal Corp to Shift Axis Bank Accounts to Nationalised Bank
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta after casting their vote, at a polling booth in Nagpur. (Image: Vinaya/News18)

Thane: The Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, a civic official said on Thursday.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, in a meeting, directed officials to shift the accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank, the official said.

The development follows a war of words on social media between the Sena and Amruta Fadnavis — wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — who holds a senior position at the Axis Bank.

