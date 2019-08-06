AMU Advises Kashmiri Students to Not Leave Campus After Govt Revokes Article 370

Lucknow: Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been issued a verbal advisory to not step outside the campus to avoid any unwarranted situation in the wake of the Union government's decision to revoke Article 370.

The students were cautioned after a meeting of provosts wherein Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was also present.

Police have taken measures to provide security by carrying out additional patrolling. Aligarh City Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, “Security measures have been beefed up and our focus is on sensitive localities. These measures will continue for some more days.”

At Lucknow University, Kashmiri students chose to not give any reaction after the announcement in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, fearing a threat to their security. Similarly, students from Jammu & Kashmir in Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi Farsi University in Lucknow also abstained from reacting to the issue.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Kashmiri student in Lucknow said, "We come here as students and we are here for studies. If we decide to give our opinion we might get on the target of the some political groups who might differ with our opinion.”

In February this year, Kashmiri students in AMU were issued a similar advisory that cautioned against stepping out of campus after the Pulwama terror attack. However, they were still targeted by certain political groups during protests.

The Aligarh district administration had also booked a Kashmiri student for an objectionable social media post against the CRPF men martyred in the terror attack.

