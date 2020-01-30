AMU Campus May be Closed for Some Time as Students Continue Stir Despite VC’s ‘Final Appeal’

Lucknow: Mulling action after their repeated attempts to persuade students to end their stir and appear for exams failed, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration may shut down the premier institute for a certain period.

The student groups are seeking the withdrawal of "false cases" against those who took part in protests against the amended citizenship act on December 15.

Heavy security, including Rapid Action Force, has been deployed to tackle any unwanted situation on the campus.

On Wednesday, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had issued an appeal to students to appear for exams and asked them not to fall prey to rumours. “I appeal to the students whose future is foremost on my mind, to not fall prey to rumours, propaganda spread by vested interests and to appear in the examinations and attend classes.”

The AMU VC also termed his appeal as ‘final’ and said if academic activities are not back to normal, keeping the university open will be of no use. “If the examination and classes are prevented from being held by some misguided elements there will be no justification of keeping the University open and allowing 23, 000 students to sit idle in the university campus. This is my last appeal to all, to maintain peace and tranquility in the campus and to please appear in the exams and attend classes from January 30, 2020. Already 18 days have gone by without any academic activity,” said Mansoor.

Meanwhile, former AMU Students Union President Abdul Hafiz Gandhi has also appealed to the protesting students to not boycott classes and exams. Speaking to News18, Gandhi said, “I appeal to the students of AMU that the struggle against CAA-NPR-NRC seems to be long drawn. People are fighting it on the streets. This struggle will continue till these anti-Constitutional steps are withdrawn. But for students at AMU and Jamia Millia islamia, my humble request is: Kindly allow classes and exams in the morning and continue organising protests/meetings democratically in the afternoon/evening. This will save huge academic loss. We, as your elders, vow to continue fighting for a better future.”

The AMU students are protesting against the police crackdown on the students on campus on December 15 last year and demanding resignation of the vice-chancellor and registrar.

On Wednesday, a key meeting of the administrative officers was called and the V-C of AMU along with various Head of the Departments. SP Aligarh Akash Kulhary and District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh were also present in the meeting where it was decided that a direct dialogue should be established between the HODs and the students. In case the efforts fail, the last option left would be a sine die closure of the AMU campus, it was decided in the meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.