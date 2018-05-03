AMU Jinnah Row: 1,000 Girls Join Protest to Demand 'Justice' Against Brutal Lathicharge

Around 1,000 girls from AMU Women’s College on Thursday marched from Staff Club to University Circle to join other AMU students in their protest against Wednesday’s lathicharge in which at least 20 students were injured.The girls demanded action against the miscreants who tried to barge into the university premises on Wednesday. They claimed that at least 15-20 miscreants armed with illegal weapons tried to enter the campus.The students complained that during the visit of former Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday, some outsiders tried to disturb the event.The students demanded strict action against these miscreants and against state police. At least 20 students were brutally injured and were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru medical college.The girls, along with at least 2,000 other AMU students, staged a dharna at the Bab-e-Syed gate of the university and raised slogans against the district administration, demanding action.Talking to CNN-News18, AMU spokesperson, Omar Pirzada said that the university administration stands with the students in these “testing times”.Kulsum Salahuddin, a PhD scholar, said, “We demand AMU be projected as a historical and secular institution like it has always been in practice.”Talking to News18, AMU Students’ Union President, Makshoor Ahmad Usmani said that Jinnah is a historical figure and his portrait has been there since 1938 in the student union hall. He also said that students may have ideological differences, but they do no stand for the two nation theory of Jinnah. But that also doesn't mean that historical facts should be distorted.Another fellow protester and student, Imtiaz, said that the central government has failed to provide the youth with jobs and employment and now the students are being divided in the name of Hindu and Muslim by some fringe elements.