AMU Postpones All Exams in Wake of Ongoing Anti-CAA Protests on Campus

AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada said that new dates will be soon announced.

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 15.

New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday said it will postpone all examinations in wake of the ongoing anti-CAA protests on the campus.

"All examinations of the university have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon," news agency ANI quoted AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada as saying.

The announcement came after the Jamia Millia Islamia also postponed all its exams citing unavoidable circumstances.

