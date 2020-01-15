English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
AMU Postpones All Exams in Wake of Ongoing Anti-CAA Protests on Campus
AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada said that new dates will be soon announced.
A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 15. (News18)
New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday said it will postpone all examinations in wake of the ongoing anti-CAA protests on the campus.
"All examinations of the university have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon," news agency ANI quoted AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada as saying.
The announcement came after the Jamia Millia Islamia also postponed all its exams citing unavoidable circumstances.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Attend Ritu Nanda's Funeral
- Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Lashes Out At Asim For Misbehaving With Shefali
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]